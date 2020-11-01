Penn State players react to Ohio State loss

In a season that is far from normal, Penn State football is now 0-2.

The No. 18 Nittany Lions fell to No. 3 Ohio State 38-25 Saturday night.

Penn State had a slow first half – only totaling 75 yards of total offense and two completions. The Nittany Lions went on to push Ohio State with a comeback, but the Buckeye offense continued to have its way.

Ohio State finished the game with 526 total yards, no turnovers and out-rushed the Nittany Lions 208 to 44.

Justin Fields finished the night with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. Penn State had the game’s only turnover with a Sean Clifford interception late in the fourth quarter.

