UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – When Penn State returns to begin its 2020 football season, some players will need a little more attention than others.

With no spring football, and what will likely be an abbreviated summer workout program, Penn State’s players are on their own when it comes to staying in shape. James Franklin says when his players come back, he’ll be able to tell quickly who’s been working and who’s been coasting.

