UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State football is preparing to face Purdue for homecoming this Saturday after blanking Maryland 59-0 last Friday night.

Today was the weekly press conference and player availability. Defensive lineman Robert Windsor spoke to the media about the team’s special position group names, like the “Wild Dogs” and “Lawn Boys”, as well as HBO cameras filming everything they do in preparations for the Purdue game.