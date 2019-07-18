Penn State picked No. 4 in East in Big Ten Preseason Poll

It’s another year – with another preseason poll.

Cleveland.com released its annual Big Ten Preseason Poll Wednesday. Penn State checked in at No. 4 in the East Division behind Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.

The poll includes 34 media members around Big Ten country.

You can view the full poll below courtesy of Cleveland.com:

BIG TEN EAST

1. Michigan, 222 points (20 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State, 214 points (14)

3. Michigan State, 156 points

4. Penn State, 154 points

5. Indiana, 86.5 points

6. Maryland, 82.5 points

7. Rutgers, 37 points

BIG TEN WEST

1. Nebraska, 198 points (14 first-place votes)

2. Iowa, 194.5 points (14)

3. Wisconsin, 172.5 points (4)

4. Northwestern, 142.5 points (1)

5. Purdue, 110.5 points

6. Minnesota, 100 points (1)