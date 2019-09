When Penn State started the season, the defensive line was seen as a strength for the Nittany Lions.

Yet, after three games, Penn State’s vaunted pass rush seems to be a little rusty. Despite holding Pitt to just 24 yards rushing Saturday, the Nittany Lions sacked quarterback Kenny Pickett only three times despite him dropping back 52 times.

Hear head coach James Franklin’s comments about his pass rush in the video above.