Penn State out of AP Top 25 Poll, first time since 2016

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time since 2016, Penn State is no longer ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.

This comes after their lost to Ohio State in Beaver Stadium last night, 38-25.

The last time they were un-ranked was prior to Penn State’s match-up against Ohio State in 2016. That was the last time the Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes.

This snaps their third longest streak in school history appearing in the AP Top 25.

It is also their first 0-2 start since 2012. They will look to turn things around this weekend, as they face the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm on the Big Ten Network (BTN).