Penn State out of AP Top 25 Poll, first time since 2016

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford dodges Ohio State defenders. Photo courtesy Penn State Athletics 10-31-2020

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time since 2016, Penn State is no longer ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.

This comes after their lost to Ohio State in Beaver Stadium last night, 38-25.

The last time they were un-ranked was prior to Penn State’s match-up against Ohio State in 2016. That was the last time the Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes.

This snaps their third longest streak in school history appearing in the AP Top 25.

It is also their first 0-2 start since 2012. They will look to turn things around this weekend, as they face the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss