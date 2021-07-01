Penn State offers new program for students amid compensation bill

UNIVERSITY PARK Pa. (WTAJ)– Now that the NCAA allows collegiate athletes to gain compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL), Penn State has started the STATEment program to help student-athletes in building their own brand.

According to a press release from Gopsusports, STATEment aims to help Penn State athletes to understand and to grow their NIL through education programs with the main focus on entrepreneurship. In order to do that the program’s main focus will be helping the athletes with brand building, social media responsibility, financial literacy, professionalism, media training, interest and values assessment, diversity and inclusion and alumni and industry relationships.

The STATEment program will continue working on student-athletes life skills education from the Student-Athlete Welfare and Devlopment staff when the students arrive at Penn State.

“Our why has always been preparing our students for a lifetime of impact, and this new opportunity will allow them to explore entrepreneurship and develop skills which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour.

Gopsusports YouTube page interview with Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour

Many resources will be at the students’ aid to help them promote their brand and keep them informed on any business opportunities. These resources include the INFLCR, Spry, the Athlete Network, the Happy Valley Launchbox, and the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center.

The STATEment program will be constantly evolving as the future of college athletics changes as well.