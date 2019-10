UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the problems Penn State has faced over the last few years is closing out the game offensively, and effectively running their four minute offense.

On Saturday against Iowa, they were able to do just that. The offense, after Iowa closed the gap 17-12, picked up first downs to end up the game. Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez says it felt good to exercise those late game issues.