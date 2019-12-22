Penn State not setting deadline for new OC hire

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – As Penn State arrived in Texas on Saturday in anticipation of the Cotton Bowl against Memphis, the Nittany Lions still don’t have a replacement at offensive coordinator.

But don’t expect to hear a hire anytime soon, or at least any sort of speculation. Head Coach James Franklin made it clear Friday that any speculation regarding the open OC position does not help Penn State whatsoever.

“When information gets out, when people are trying to track planes. Planes, trains, and automobiles of where we’re going and all those types of things, I get the interest and I get the curiosity but it really doesn’t help, it hurts because if names get out before they should, it’s going to make it more challenging for us to hire the right person for Penn State,” Franklin said.

With Ricky Rahne gone, taking the head coaching position at Old Dominion University, Tight Ends coach Tyler Bowen will call plays Saturday against Memphis.