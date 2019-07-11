1  of  2
Breaking News
Centre County teen dies after horse riding incident Altoona police looking for missing teen

Penn State NIT Season Tip-Off slate set

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lamar_Stevens_returning_to_Penn_State_0_20190530033420

Penn State basketball now knows its opponent, game time and TV coverage for the NIT Season Tip-Off games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Penn State will play Ole Miss on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. televised on ESPN 2. Oklahoma State and Syracuse will play after the game.

The two winners will me on Nov. 29 in the championship at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 or ESPN U. The third place game will be played at 7 p.m. televised on ESPN News, ESPN 2 or ESPN U.

The teams will play campus games as a part of the tournament from Friday Nov. 15 through Nov. 23. Television coverage for the games are yet to be announced.

  1. Friday, Nov. 15: Western Michigan at Ole Miss
  2. Saturday, Nov. 16: Seattle at Syracuse
  3. Sunday, Nov. 17: Yale at Oklahoma State
  4. Tuesday, Nov. 19: Seattle at Ole Miss, Bucknell at Penn State
  5. Friday, Nov. 22: Western Michigan at Oklahoma State
  6. Saturday, Nov. 23: Yale at Penn State, Bucknell at Syracuse

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss