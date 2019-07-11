Penn State NIT Season Tip-Off slate set

Penn State basketball now knows its opponent, game time and TV coverage for the NIT Season Tip-Off games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Penn State will play Ole Miss on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. televised on ESPN 2. Oklahoma State and Syracuse will play after the game.

The two winners will me on Nov. 29 in the championship at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 or ESPN U. The third place game will be played at 7 p.m. televised on ESPN News, ESPN 2 or ESPN U.

The teams will play campus games as a part of the tournament from Friday Nov. 15 through Nov. 23. Television coverage for the games are yet to be announced.