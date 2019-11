Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates with tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) after scoring on a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After beating Indiana, and a Minnesota loss, Penn State moves up one spot to number 8 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.

Two weeks ago, Penn State debuted at number four, then dropped down to nine last week, and now for the third straight week, have a different ranking.

Penn State takes on Ohio State in Columbus this Saturday at noon on Fox.