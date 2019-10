UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a thrilling win against Michigan last night 28-21, Penn State moves to the 6 spot in the AP Poll rankings.

Wisconsin suffered their first loss to Illinois on Saturday, the biggest upset of the weekend. Wisconsin was previously ranked at 6 ahead of Penn State.

Penn State travels to East Lansing to take on Michigan State next week. Penn State has lost to the Spartans two years in a row.

For more on the AP Top 25 poll, visit: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball.