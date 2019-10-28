Penn State-Minnesota undefeated tilt set for noon kick

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Two of the remaining undefeated teams in college football will meet bright and early.

The No. 5-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions visit No. 13 Minnesota Nov. 9 at noon on ABC, as announced by the Big Ten Monday.

Penn State is 9-5 all-time against Minnesota, including a 4-3 record in the Twin Cities. This is Penn State’s first visit to Minneapolis since 2013. The last time the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers met, Saquon Barkley ripped off a 25-yard run in overtime to secure a 29-26 win for the Blue & White. Trace McSorley paced the offense with 335 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and two total touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing). Marcus Allen led the defense with 22 tackles on the day, while Jordan Smith grabbed a key interception.