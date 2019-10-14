Penn State-Michigan State slated for afternoon kick

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State will get the afternoon slate when it travels to East Lansing in two weeks.

The Nittany Lions and Spartans will kick off Saturday October 26th at 3:30 pm on ABC.

In 33 all-time meetings, the Spartans lead 17-15-1. The last time the teams met, Felton Davis scored on a 25-yard pass from Brian Lewerke with 19 seconds remaining in Beaver Stadium. Miles Sanders paced the Penn State offense with 162 yards and one touchdown, while KJ Hamler tallied 123 all-purpose yards with 66 receiving yard and 57 kick return yards. Garrett Taylor was stellar on defense for the Lions with six tackles, a forced fumble, interception and five pass breakups.