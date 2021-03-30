Penn State: Micah Shrewsberry introduced as men’s basketball coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Micah Shrewsberry has been officially introduced as the head coach for Penn State men’s basketball.

Shrewsberry described the role at Penn State as a “dream” as he took questions for the first time since the announcement. He says that in his career he has received a lot of “no’s” which has cultivated an underdog mentality. It’s the mentality that he hopes his future teams to adopt as well.

He explained, “That’s who I want to be. That’s who I want my program to be. Like nothing comes easy to us. We don’t want anything, we don’t expect anything. We’re going to work for everything. That’s who we want to be. That’s who I am.”