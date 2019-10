Penn State men’s soccer continued its dream season Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions defeated No. 17 Maryland for the first time since 2005 on an overtime goal with 30 seconds left. Christian Sload hit the winning goal to give Penn State the 3-2 victory.

What a way to go out at home!!



The Nittany Lions took down the Terrapins for the first time since the 2005 season with Sload's game-winner with 30 seconds left in overtime!

It was senior night for the Nittany Lions as well.