Penn State Men’s Soccer moves on to conference semifinals with win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Men’s soccer opened up Big Ten tournament play at home against Wisconsin.

First half, free kick for the Nittany Lions — ball is directed into the six yard box, but Liam Butts can’t put it home and we remain scoreless

Later, Christian Sload breaks free, and from a tough angle, and Sload clanks it off the cross bar and out.

Less than 2 min later, Aaron Molloy, Big Ten midfielder of the year, rockets one from 30 yards, and it slides just wide.

Penn State puts in three goals in the second half to move on to the semifinals.