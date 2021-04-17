Penn State men’s soccer falls in Big Ten championship shootout

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s soccer pushed two-time defending Big Ten champion Indiana to the brink Saturday night.
Indiana slipped past Penn State in a shootout victory. The teams went through two overtimes tied 1-1 before Indiana goalie Roman Celentano barely saved Callum Pritchatt’s shot. Indiana won penalty kicks 3-2.
Indiana has now won three straight Big Ten championships.
Liam Butts sent the game into overtime with the tying goal in the 82nd minute.
Penn State will now await its seed in the NCAA tournament.