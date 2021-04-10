Penn State men’s soccer downs Ohio State advancing to Big Ten semifinals

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s soccer kept its Big Ten tournament championship hopes alive with a win Saturday afternoon.

The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions downed No. 7 seed Ohio State at Jeffrey Field in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Next, Penn State will play No. 3 seed Michigan in the tournament semifinals.

Junior forward Danny Bloyou scored two goals and one assist for five points on the day.

Penn State will play Michigan on Wednesday, April 14 at Jeffrey Field. Game time and TV assignment is still to be determined.