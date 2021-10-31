Penn State men’s soccer claims Big Ten Regular Season title

MADISON, Wi. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s soccer claimed the Big Ten Regular Season title in a 2-0 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. This is the Nittany Lions’ sixth Big Ten men’s soccer title, and the first since 2013.

𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐑 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆



The Nittany Lions are bringing home a trophy for the first time since 2013!!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/YGL37XneZT — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 31, 2021

The Nittany Lions got two goals in the regular season finale from senior midfielder Seth Kuhn.

Kuhn’s first of the game came in the 19th minute from the top of the 18-yard box and was assisted by Daniel Bloyou.

The senior’s second goal was sensational: a ball that bent into the back of the goal from close to the sideline.

As winners of the regular season title, the Nittany Lions claim the top spot in the upcoming Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament. The tournament starts Sunday, November 7 at various Big Ten campuses.

The Nittany Lions will host no. 8 Michigan State on November 7 at 4 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals.

