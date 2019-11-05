Penn State Men’s Hoops just ready to not play themselves

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Football has gathered all the attention this fall, and rightfully so.

However, Tuesday night begins the 2019-2020 Men’s Basketball season when the Nittany Lions take on Maryland Eastern-Shore at the Bryce Jordan Center. A lot of expectations for Pat Chambers squad as they are expected to compete for their 1st NCAA Tournament appearance under Chambers.

Penn State returns virtually their entire core from 2018-2019, including reigning conference scoring champ Lamar Stevens. Big man Mike Watkins is healthy for the first time since injuring his ankle in February of 2018. Curtis Jones, the transfer from Oklahoma State, is expected to provide some quick strike scoring. Jones is awaiting a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately and should hear from them as soon as this week.