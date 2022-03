MINNEAPOLIS (WTAJ) – Penn State fell 3-2 to Minnesota in the semifinals of the Big Ten Men’s Hockey Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Nittany Lions came back from a two-gal deficit to tie the game, but the no. 2 Gophers scored a goal late in the third period for the lead.

Minnesota will play second-seeded Michigan next Saturday for the Big Ten Championship.

