UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Men’s Hockey looked good in their final action before the regular season.

The Nittany Lions took down Ottawa 5-0 in their fifth installment of the “International Game,” at Pegula Ice Arena Sunday.

Penn State got goals from Evan Bell (2), Brandon Biro, Evan Barrett, and Max Sauve. PSU opens up the regular season Friday against Sacred Heart.