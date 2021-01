WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WTAJ) -- After not playing for 18 days, and having four games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Penn State basketball took on the Purdue Boilermakers this afternoon.

The Nittany Lions hung tough in the first half, trailing just 33-32 at the half, but Purdue would pull away to pick up the 80-72 win, and hand Penn State their fourth straight loss. They were led by their guard, Sasha Stefanovic, who scored 15 points. All of the Boilermaker starters scored in double figures.