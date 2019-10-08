Penn State Men’s Basketball preaches ‘Mamba Mentality’

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Men’s Basketball coach Pat Chambers put it bluntly Monday afternoon.

“This team has a chance to do something special,” Chamber said.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 14-18 season, and 7-13 in conference play. Chambers’ squad returns nearly every player from that team, including All-Big Ten forward Lamar Stevens. The Philadelphia native returns as the conference’s leader in scoring and rebounding from a year ago.

Monday also gave a look into the mindset of this year’s team. Everyone has heard in the past and present about ‘The Climb,’ now it’s about ‘Mamba Mentality’ after NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

