Penn State men’s basketball opener postponed due to COVID-19

Folks, we have Penn State’s first COVID-19 sports postponement.
Penn State men’s basketball was set to open the season hosting Drexel Wednesday afternoon. Now, that game is postponed according to a Penn State spokesperson.
“The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols,” Penn State confirmed in an email.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the news.
According to Rothstein, both teams are still set to play their next games at the moment.