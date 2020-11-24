Penn State men’s basketball opener postponed due to COVID-19

Penn State guard Myles Dread, right, beats Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) to a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Folks, we have Penn State’s first COVID-19 sports postponement.

Penn State men’s basketball was set to open the season hosting Drexel Wednesday afternoon. Now, that game is postponed according to a Penn State spokesperson.

“The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols,” Penn State confirmed in an email.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

According to Rothstein, both teams are still set to play their next games at the moment.

