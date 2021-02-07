Penn State men’s and women’s volleyball earn five-set wins

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you were in Rec Hall at any point Saturday, you were in for the long-haul.

Both Penn State men’s and women’s volleyball picked up five-set wins, both teams coming from behind to emerge victorious.

The men started out by defeating Saint Francis. Penn State (5-1, 2-0 EIVA) fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 in the match but responded with wins in sets two, four, and five to maintain its four-match win streak.



“We’re in a situation where we’re going to play everyone twice and we’re going to get to know what they do and how they do it,” said head coach Mark Pavlik. “This is what we’re going to expect as the season goes on. The second nights are going to be tough nights. We’re going to battle the first night and then the chess game begins. All in all, to be 2-0 in the EIVA right now and to protect home court, I’m pretty pleased with that.”

Penn State had three hitters with double-digit kills in the game, juniors Brett Wildman and Cal Fisher and freshman Michael Valenzi, whose 10 kills marked his first time in double figures as a Nittany Lion.



Redshirt junior libero Will Bantle had a match-high 12 digs and helped provide stability for the Nittany Lions in pivotal moments throughout the match. Wildman also dug 11 balls to record the first double-double of his career.

It was more difficult than the season opener, but the No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball team picked up another win Saturday, beating Illinois 3-2 (25-16, 27-29, 26-28, 25-15, 15-8) to improve to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Penn State totaled 13 blocks as a team, led by nine from Kaitlyn Hord and seven from Jonni Parker. The duo had those numbers through four sets. Serena Gray had four total blocks, including two solo.

Annie Cate Fitzpatrick got the job done offensively for the Lions, finishing with a double-double of 17 kills and 17 digs. That came just one night after she missed a double-double by one dig in a four-set win over the Illini. Hord had a big night, adding 11 kills on .556 hitting to her impressive block total.

Joining Fitzpatrick and Hord with double-digit kills were Parker with 12 and Anastasiya Kudryashova with 11. Parker added 12 digs for her first double-double of the season.