Penn State loses fifth-straight game

LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) – The Lady Lions fell 61-76 on the road at Nebraska on Thursday.

This is Penn State’s fifth-straight loss, all by more than ten points.

Makenna Marisa finished with 27 points and lead all scorers.

Penn State kept it close until the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions did not score a field goal in the final 7:16.

Up next for the Lady Lions, a home game against Northwestern on Sunday.

