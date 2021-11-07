Penn State looks to carry momentum from Maryland

Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) react after teammate safety Ji’Ayir Brown, not visible, returned an interception for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 31-14. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WTAJ) – After a sluggish first half where Penn State only put up seven offensive points, the Nittany Lions offense came to life in the second half, highlighted by Johan Dotson’s record setting night with 242 receiving yards.

Like they have done all season, Penn State’s defense made plays when they were needed most. Ji’Ayir Brown’s 86-yard pick six sealed the deal and put Penn State back in the win column and move them to one and no in November.



“I mean, we haven’t had a win in a month,” said Tariq Castro-Fields, a senior corner back. “So, I just want to cherish every one we get like I’m a senior. It’s my last time playing with all my brothers. So definitely just want to cherish the moments and every win feels special.



“A lot of teams might fold after you know what we went through the past three weeks,” said Sean Clifford, a redshirt senior quarterback. “But I’m just really proud of these guys and proud of my team just for pulling through not even blinking an eye and just saying, ‘let’s get back to work,’ and putting on a show tonight.



The Nittany Lions will look to bring that momentum back to Beaver Stadium, when they host Michigan on Saturday at noon.

