Penn State looks ahead to Big Ten ACC Showcase

Over the weekend Penn State Men’s Basketball went 2-1 in the Emerald Coast Classic. Their only loss was in overtime to eventual tournament champion, LSU.

The Nittany Lions now turn their attention to the Big Ten ACC Showcase and a first time meeting with Miami on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Miami has won two straight in the annual showcase and Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry see’s the game as a measuring stick game.

“You can kind of establish your footing in terms of where you need to be,” said Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry. “We have a bunch of non conference games against ACC opponents where we need to put ourselves in a good position where it can help you down the line.”