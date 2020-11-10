Penn State looking for first win this season against Nebraska

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) lines up during an NCAA college football game against Maryland in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four weeks into the season, Penn State football is still looking for its first win after a 35-19 loss against Maryland bumped them down to 0-3.

One of the points that head coach James Franklin hammered home was that he was not going to point blame, be decisive or make excuses. Instead, he is choosing to “lead with love.”

“Right now, we are being tested. It’s not one thing, it’s all of it. We are responsible for what comes out on the field,” Franklin said. “If it was one thing, it would be an easy solution. It’s complicated, it’s layered. I’m going to lead with love.”

PENN STATE SCORES THIS SEASON

INDIANA (LOSS) 36-35 in OT

OHIO STATE (LOSS) 38-25

MARYLAND (LOSS) 35-19

Penn State is looking to grow more consistent and explosive in their run game, which is going to be an emphasis this week in practice, according to Franklin.

“We didn’t win the turnover battle, which continues to be an issue for us. We also didn’t win the explosive play battle,” he said.

The Nittany Lions plan to utilize quarterback Will Levis more this season. According to Franklin, Levis will be utilized to take some hits off of starting quarterback Sean Clifford and to allow Levis to gain some more reps and experience.

“Will can chuck it. When you put the other quarterback in the game you assume its gonna be a quarterback run,” Franklin said. “Will has earned that over his time here.”

Kickoff against Nebraska is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. EST.

Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet (62) looks over Maryland defense during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

BREAKDOWN

RUSHING

PSU: Devyn Ford – 37 for 141 yards (47.0) 1 TD

Nebraska: Adrian Martinez – 26 for 187 yards (93.5) 1 TD

PASSING

PSU: Sean Clifford – 69 of 122, 859 yards (286.3) 9 TDs/5 INT

Nebraska: Adrian Martinez – 24 of 42, 320 yards (115.0) 0 TD/1 INT

RECEIVING

PSU: Jahan Dotson – 21 for 361 yards (120.3), 5 TD

Nebraska: Wan’Dale Robinson – 10 for 81 yards (40.5)

DEFENSE

PSU: Ellis Brooks – 23 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 FF

Nebraska: Myles Farmer – 4 tackles, 2 INT