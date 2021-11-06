Penn State leads Maryland at the half

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions lead the Maryland Terrapins 7-6 at the half from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

Penn State scored first. Sean Clifford found Jahan Dotson with 7:55 in the first quarter to go up 7-0 after the extra point. The drive took four plays and Penn State went for 75 yards to score.

The Terrapins answered in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own. Challen Faamatau scored on a short two yard rush. However, Joseph Petrino missed the point after attempt, so Penn State lead 7-6.

Penn State had the ball with 1:15 left in the half and ended the half by taking a knee.

Clifford went 14/ 26 passes for 155 yards, one touchdown, and rushed for -8 yards. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa went 17/23 for 149 yards, and -18 rush yards.

Maryland and Penn State sit at 11th and 12th respectively in total rushing yards in the Big Ten. Penn State finished the first half with 49 rushing yards, while Maryland finishes with 3.