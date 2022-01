Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) makes a one-handed catch in front of Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fl. (WTAJ) – Penn State lead Arkansas 10-7 at halftime of the 2022 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fl.

Tariq Castro-Fields did not play. He was seen on the sidelines without pads. He was one of six defensive starters who did not play.

Smith Vilbert, a redshirt-sophomore defensive end, made his first start of the season for the Nittany Lions and tied an Outback Bowl record with three sacks.