Penn State lands four-star DL Dani Dennis-Sutton

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- The Bedford County fair makes a return this weekend after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Gates are set to open starting Sunday at 9 a.m. with a rabbit show kicking off the festivities. The festivities are mainly agricultural-based and also show community togetherness. There will also be a nuts, fruits and vegetables judging, Christmas tree judging, antique machinery judging, farm crop show, live music, food and many more events.