Penn State lands another O-lineman

Beaver Stadium located on the campus of Penn State University

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Offensive lineman JB Nelson announced his commitment to Penn State, a major addition for the Nittany Lions’ offensive line.



The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman played junior college football at Lackawanna Community College in Scranton.

Franklin has had previous success recruiting out of Lackawanna. Currently, there are five Nittany Lions on the roster from the junior college — wide receiver Norval Black, safetys Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown, punter Bradley King, and offensive lineman Anthony Whigan.

Nelson is from Pittsburgh. He went to high school at Mt. Lebanon.



Nelson is Franklin’s 13th recruit for the 2022 class, which is one of the best in the country. 247Sports ranks this class at eighth overall. Safety Tyrece Mills, another Lackawanna Community College player, is also committed to Penn State next year.

