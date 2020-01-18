Penn State’s Lamar Stevens (11) reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nittany Lions basketball team came into the game with three straight losses. Today, they dominated Ohio State from start to finish.

Penn State knocks off #21 Ohio State 90-76 after losing to the Buckeyes to open conference play by 32 points back on December 7th.

Four players scored in double figures, led by Lamar Stevens who scored 24 points, while Myeron Jones finished with 18.

Over 14,000 people showed up to the game despite the snowy conditions.

Also, 14,785 people in here today. Sheesh — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) January 18, 2020

The Nittany Lions pick up their 11th win, third against a ranked opponent. Penn State takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor on January 22nd.