Penn State-Iowa football kickoff time set for Saturday

Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) looks to throw as Penn State tight end Grayson Kline (89) blocks Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s next game against Iowa officially has a kickoff time this Saturday.

The game will kickoff at 3:30 pm, on the Big Ten Network. The winless Nittany Lions will take on the Hawkeyes in Beaver Stadium for their third home game of the year.

Iowa enters the game at 2-2, and coming off a blowout Friday night win over Minnesota, 35-7. The Hawkeyes opened the season with back to back losses to Purdue and Northwestern, but now have won two straight.

Penn State is coming off a tough loss to Nebraska on Saturday. Their comeback attempt came up short, as the Cornhuskers stopped two straight Nittany Lion redzone trips to secure the win. The loss put Penn State at 0-4 for the first time since 2001.

Will Levis was inserted in the lineup in the second quarter, and provided a spark. It’s unclear if he or Sean Clifford will start on Saturday.

Penn State is 17-12 all-time against Iowa, and the Nittany Lions have beaten the Hawkeyes in the teams’ last six match-ups. The Nittany Lions won their match-up last season, 17-12.