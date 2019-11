Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) controls the ball against Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin (45) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 31-26. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a tweet released by Penn State athletics, Penn State’s game against Indiana next week will be a noon kickoff.

🔵 Schedule Update ⚪️@PennStateFball’s Nov. 16 clash with Indiana will kick off at noon on ABC. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Ia5Em0wN9I — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 9, 2019

The game will be shown on ABC. Penn State will be looking to avenge their loss against Minnesota earlier today.