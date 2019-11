It has happened before and Penn State hopes to stop it from happening again.

We are talking about the second-loss slide. Think back to 2018. Penn State dropped a heart breaker to Ohio State before taking back-to-back losses to Michigan State.

The same thing happened in 2017 to the same two teams.

Coming off its first loss of the season to Minnesota, Penn State looks to put a stop to a possible trend hosting Indiana Saturday.

