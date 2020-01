UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Men’s Basketball is anything but predictable.

Pat Chambers’ squad found success early on, becoming ranked for the first time in a quarter century, and everything was clicking. Then came a harsh dose of reality, a three game losing streak, and doubt creeping in from the fan base.

Following a 90-76 thumping of Ohio State Saturday, the roller coaster season begins to swing up again, but how can Pat Chambers level the ride?