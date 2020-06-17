Penn State hoops heading back to Barclays Center next season

Penn State basketball is going back to Brooklyn.

Penn State announced Wednesday it will play Florida on Dec. 13 at Barclays Center as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The game is one of four games at Barclays Center that day including Purdue vs. West Virginia, Stanford vs. Georgia Tech and Army vs. Princeton.

According to a media release, the Nittany Lions and Gators have met three times. Penn State last beat Florida in 2009 as part of a National Invitation Tournament title run. Penn State is 2-1 against Forida all-time.

Game time, ticketing information and television broadcast information will be announced at a later time. Welcoming fans into Barclays Center could depend on the future status of COVID-19.