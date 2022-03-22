Penn State and Saint Francis entered play Tuesday night riding six and four game winning streaks respectively. The two teams haven’t met since 2019 and the Red Flash had won five of the last six games between them heading into play.

The Nittany Lions opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first when they loaded the bases with no outs. Lexie Black hit a sacrifice fly as Penn State took a 1-0 lead into the second inning.

In the top of the second inning Lindsay Ward connected on her third home run of the season to even the game 1-1. Ward’s round tripper is the Red Flash’s ninth home run in their past four games.

Penn State wasted no time retaking the lead when Mel Coombs drove in Liana Jones with an RBI double and that would be all the Nittany Lions needed. Ace Bailey Parshall, who hasn’t given up a run in six outings pitched three shutout innings to pick up her 11th win of the season in a 2-1 victory for Penn State.