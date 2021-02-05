Penn State holds off Maryland 55-50

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 13 points, John Harrar added nine points and 12 rebounds, and Penn State beat Maryland 55-50.
Jamari Wheeler added 11 points for the Nittany Lions, including a pair of free throws that capped the scoring with 23 seconds left. Wheeler also hit a trio of three-pointers in the game.
Eric Ayala tied a career high with 23 points for the Terrapins.
Penn State has now won four of its last six games. Next, the Nittany Lions will travel to Michigan State for a game on Tuesday.