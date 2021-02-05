Penn State holds off Maryland 55-50

Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington and Maryland’s Eric Ayala, right, tussle for the ball in the final minutes of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in State College, Pa. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 13 points, John Harrar added nine points and 12 rebounds, and Penn State beat Maryland 55-50.

Jamari Wheeler added 11 points for the Nittany Lions, including a pair of free throws that capped the scoring with 23 seconds left. Wheeler also hit a trio of three-pointers in the game.

Eric Ayala tied a career high with 23 points for the Terrapins.

Penn State has now won four of its last six games. Next, the Nittany Lions will travel to Michigan State for a game on Tuesday.