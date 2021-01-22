Penn State hockey salvages series split with Wisconsin

Wisconsin raise the stakes late, but Penn State closed out an exciting game at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State men’s hockey defeated Wisconsin 5-4 Friday night to salvage a series split. The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Wisconsin would score three goals in the third period including a netter in the final minute after emptying the net. Penn State’s Connor McMenamin scored an empty-net goal with about 1:30 left which proved to be the difference maker.

Penn State moves to 8-8 overall. Wisconsin is now 9-7 overall.

Penn State will next host Notre Dame to wrap up a six-game homestand next Thursday and Friday.

