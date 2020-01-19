Penn State Hockey earns hard-fought point against Michigan

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Junior Evan Barratt (Bristol, Pa.) scored twice while adding an assist as No. 6 Penn State earned a 4-4 tie against Michigan in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The Wolverines secured the extra conference point during the 3-on-3 overtime period.

The Nittany Lions move to 16-7-1 overall and 8-5-1-0 in conference play following the tie while Michigan secures 5-of-6 conference points on the weekend winning the season series and now sit at 10-11-3 on the year and 5-7-2-1 in Big Ten action.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Penn State opened the scoring as senior Liam Folkes (Scarborough, Ontario) ripped a puck into the back of the net during a 5-on-3 power-play after it bounced off the backside of junior Alex Limoges (Winchester, Va.) for the 1-0 edge at 6:55 of the first period.

The Nittany Lions extended their lead to 2-0 as senior Nate Sucese (Fairport, N.Y.) chipped in a rebound after classmate Kris Myllari’s (Kanata, Ontario) initial shot was saved at 5:08 of the second period.

Michigan erased the deficit with back-to-back goals as Nolan Moyle slipped one through PSU sophomore goaltender Oskar Autio (Espoo, Finland) at 6:34 before Nick Granowicz redirected a Will Lockwood shot into the back of the net at 10:16 for the 2-2 score.

Barratt gave Penn State the lead back as he redirected Myllari’s offering from the point and then jammed his own rebound past the outstretched pad of Michigan net-minder Strauss Mann for the 3-2 edge at 16:59 of the second period.

The Wolverines found the equalizer again as Jacob Hayhurst laced a shot over the glove of Autio from the slot for the 3-3 score at 6:15 of the third period.

Michigan then grabbed the 4-3 lead as Granowicz banged home a bouncing puck in front of the crease at 9:53 of the third period.

Opting for the extra attacker Penn State pulled the goalie and capitalized as Barratt was able to corral his own rebound again in the low slot and snap the puck past Mann for the 4-4 score at 18:38 of the third period.

Both teams had chances during the initial 5-on-5 overtime, but neither could find the back of the net and the game officially went down as a tie.

Nearing the end of a back-and-forth 3-on-3 overtime, Michigan caught Penn State in a change and Garrett Van Wyhe picked the corner over Autio’s right shoulder to secure the extra Big Ten point with just 11.1 seconds remaining.

GOALTENDING