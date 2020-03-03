Penn State hockey celebrates first Big Ten championship

Penn State hockey is on top of the Big Ten for the first time at the end of the regular season.

Penn State won the Big Ten outright this past weekend despite not playing any games. After Michigan defeated Minnesota 2-1 Saturday, Penn State became the sole team at the top of the conference.

Penn State received its championship trophy and gear Monday.

Penn State will receive a bye in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament. The Nittany Liosn will host either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 7 Wisconsin in the single elimination semifinals on March 14.