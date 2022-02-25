UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Dallion Johnson made five 3-pointers for all 15 of his points, John Harrar had 11 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and Penn State beat Northwestern 67-60.



It was a defensive battle through the first 13 minutes as Northwestern led 48-43. Penn State then started making 3-pointers — five of them during a 17-2 run to take a 57-50 lead with 2:30 left. The Wildcats went five-plus minutes without a field goal during the run. Penn State finished 13 of 33 from 3-point range with nine makes in the second half. Pete Nance scored 12 points, and Ty Berry and Audige each added 11 for Northwestern.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.