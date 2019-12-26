Penn State hires new Offensive Coordinator

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has announced their new offensive coordinator, the team announced on Twitter.

Penn State named Kirk Ciarrocca Offensive Coordinator Thursday. Ciarrocca comes from the University of Minnesota with 18 years of experience.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring in someone of Kirk’s caliber to our Penn State football family,” Franklin said. “He is a veteran coordinator who also has deep Pennsylvania roots and ties. His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye. What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process was his humility and his willingness to make this an easy transition for our players. We are thrilled to welcome Kirk and his family home to Pennsylvania and to Happy Valley!”

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University,” Ciarrocca said. “It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I are overjoyed to be coming home to Happy Valley.”

