Penn State hires defensive line coach from South Carolina

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has announced their signing of a new defensive line coach. The new hire is John Scott Jr., who was hired away from South Carolina.

Coach Scott has a bevy of experience, spending one season with the Gamecocks and two seasons prior with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Scott also coached in the NFL with the New York Jets, and was a graduate assistant under Brent Pry while both were at Georgia Southern in 2012.

Penn State has now filled all of their coaching vacancies.