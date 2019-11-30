Penn State has a chance at a Big Ten title with comeback win over Wisconsin

Penn State volleyball will have a chance to play for a Big Ten Title Saturday.

The Nittany Lions volleyball team rallied to defeated Wisconsin in five sets Friday night.

According to a Penn State media release, the team can win at least a share of the Big Ten title with a win over No. 8 Minnesota Saturday. If Penn State beats Minnesota, and Wisconsin falls to Rutgers Saturday, the Nittany Lions will win the Big Ten championship outright.

Penn State won the final three sets 25-12, 25-22 and 15-11. Serena Gray and Tori Gorrell tied for a team-high 13 kills.

Watch the video above for more.